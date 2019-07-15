UrduPoint.com
International Organization For Migration Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack In Somalia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:16 PM

International Organization for Migration Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Somalia

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) condemned on Monday the deadly terrorist attack in southern Somalia last week, which left dozens of people dead, including an IOM contractor colleague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) condemned on Monday the deadly terrorist attack in southern Somalia last week, which left dozens of people dead, including an IOM contractor colleague.

On Friday, militants drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into a hotel in the Somalian port city of Kismayo and stormed the building, killing at least 26 people and injuring at least 50 others in the attack.

"With my IOM colleagues I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in #Kismayo where at least 26 died including a brave IOM contractor colleague. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and our sympathy to those injured," IOM Director-General Antonio Vitorino tweeted.

Al Shabaab militant group, affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

