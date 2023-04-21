International Organization for Migration Says 1 Staff Member Killed in Sudan Amid Clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has confirmed the death of one of its staff members in the Sudanese state of North Kurdufan after a vehicle he was traveling in with his family was caught in a crossfire between the parties to the ongoing armed conflict, IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM Sudan staff member this morning after the vehicle he was traveling in with his family south of El Obeid was caught in a crossfire between two warring parties. I am deeply saddened by the death of our humanitarian colleague, and join his wife and newborn child, and our team in Sudan in mourning," Vitorino said in a statement.

IOM called on all parties to the conflict to ensure "the safety of humanitarians and allow their unrestricted access to be able to assist those most vulnerable."

The organization suspended its humanitarian operations in Sudan after the armed clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started last week, killing at least 413 people and injuring over 3,500 others.

IOM has operated in Sudan since 2000, addressing humanitarian needs in the country where about 3.7 million people are internally displaced. At least one-third of the Sudanese people (15.8 million) were in need of humanitarian assistance before the latest clashes broke out, according to the IOM.