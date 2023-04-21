UrduPoint.com

International Organization For Migration Says 1 Staff Member Killed In Sudan Amid Clashes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

International Organization for Migration Says 1 Staff Member Killed in Sudan Amid Clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has confirmed the death of one of its staff members in the Sudanese state of North Kurdufan after a vehicle he was traveling in with his family was caught in a crossfire between the parties to the ongoing armed conflict, IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM Sudan staff member this morning after the vehicle he was traveling in with his family south of El Obeid was caught in a crossfire between two warring parties. I am deeply saddened by the death of our humanitarian colleague, and join his wife and newborn child, and our team in Sudan in mourning," Vitorino said in a statement.

IOM called on all parties to the conflict to ensure "the safety of humanitarians and allow their unrestricted access to be able to assist those most vulnerable."

The organization suspended its humanitarian operations in Sudan after the armed clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started last week, killing at least 413 people and injuring over 3,500 others.

IOM has operated in Sudan since 2000, addressing humanitarian needs in the country where about 3.7 million people are internally displaced. At least one-third of the Sudanese people (15.8 million) were in need of humanitarian assistance before the latest clashes broke out, according to the IOM.

Related Topics

Vehicle Wife El Obeid Sudan Family All Million

Recent Stories

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

42 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

3 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.