UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Organization To Provide US$42 Mln To Fight Tuberculosis, Malaria In N.K.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:13 PM

International organization to provide US$42 mln to fight tuberculosis, malaria in N.K.

An international organization will provide US$41.74 million to support humanitarian programs combating tuberculosis and malaria in North Korea for the next three years, a charity group said Tuesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :An international organization will provide US$41.74 million to support humanitarian programs combating tuberculosis and malaria in North Korea for the next three years, a charity group said Tuesday.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria signed an agreement with North Korea to provide the money for programs to fight the diseases for a three-year period until September 2022, according to the Eugene Bell Foundation.

Under the agreement, the foundation will receive $12.49 million as the sole provider of assistance for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in the impoverished country, while UNICEF and WHO will be responsible for providing support for the North's malaria and drug-susceptible tuberculosis, it said.

"The successful conclusion of these negotiations may have averted a crisis, as there is no longer a threat that North Korea will exhaust its inventory of regular tuberculosis medications in June of 2020 as was feared when the previous grant was terminated in 2018," the foundation said in a release.

As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than $4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries in partnership with governments, civil society and technical agencies as well as the private sector and people affected by the diseases, according to its website.

Related Topics

AIDS Civil Society Eugene North Korea Money May June September 2018 2020 Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

UVAS Annual Job Fair to be held on January 30

1 minute ago

Five injured in roof collapse incidents in Faisala ..

52 seconds ago

French police clear hundreds from Paris migrant ca ..

53 seconds ago

Scouts transform nation by developing civic sense: ..

54 seconds ago

Federer saves seven match points in 'miracle' esca ..

56 seconds ago

Saud Shakeel to captain Pakistan Shaheens against ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.