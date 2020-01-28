International organization to provide US$42 mln to fight tuberculosis, malaria in N.K.

(@imziishan)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :An international organization will provide US$41.74 million to support humanitarian programs combating tuberculosis and malaria in North Korea for the next three years, a charity group said Tuesday.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria signed an agreement with North Korea to provide the money for programs to fight the diseases for a three-year period until September 2022, according to the Eugene Bell Foundation.

Under the agreement, the foundation will receive $12.49 million as the sole provider of assistance for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in the impoverished country, while UNICEF and WHO will be responsible for providing support for the North's malaria and drug-susceptible tuberculosis, it said.

"The successful conclusion of these negotiations may have averted a crisis, as there is no longer a threat that North Korea will exhaust its inventory of regular tuberculosis medications in June of 2020 as was feared when the previous grant was terminated in 2018," the foundation said in a release.

As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than $4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries in partnership with governments, civil society and technical agencies as well as the private sector and people affected by the diseases, according to its website.