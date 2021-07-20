International Outcry Over Russian Military Drills Near Ukrainian Border Excessive -Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The international outcry over Russian military drills near the country's border with Ukraine was excessive, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak has said.

"The international reaction to these exercises, sometimes balancing on the brink of military hysteria, was clearly excessive," Kozak told the Politique Internationale magazine.

Kozak's interview was published by the Russian Embassy in France.