International Paralympic Committee Cancels Suspension of Russian Paralympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Independent Appeals Tribunal of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has granted the appeal of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) to cancel the decision of member suspension, the RPC said on Friday.

Last November, the membership of the Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus was suspended.

"The IPC Appeals Tribunal granted the RAC's appeal and confirmed that the decision of the General Assembly to suspend the RAC's membership in the IPC is canceled," the statement said.