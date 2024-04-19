Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) International reactions Friday after Israel's reported attack on the Iranian province of Isfahan, where it has military bases and nuclear facilities:

- China -

"China opposes any actions that further escalate tensions and will continue to play a constructive role to de-escalate the situation," said foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

- UN nuclear watchdog -

"IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran's nuclear sites. Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X.

- Oman -

"The Sultanate of Oman is following the continuing tension in the region and condemns the Israeli attack this morning on Isfahan," the foreign ministry said, adding that it also "condemns and denounces Israel's repeated military attacks in the region.

"Oman once again appeals to the international community to address the causes and roots of tension and conflict through dialogue, diplomacy and political solutions, and to focus on ceasefire efforts in Gaza and resort to international law and United Nations resolutions to reach a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue".

- EU -

"We have to do everything possible (so) that all sides restrain from the escalation in that region ... It is absolutely necessary that the region stays stable and that all sides refrain from further action," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

- UK -

"We have condemned Iran's reckless and dangerous barrage of missiles against Israel on Saturday and Israel absolutely has a right to self-defence. But as I said to Prime Minister Netanyahu when I spoke to him (this week) and more generally, significant escalation is not in anyone's interest, what we want to see is calm heads prevail across the region," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

- Italy -

"We invite everyone to be cautious to avoid an escalation," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told RAI news on Capri where Italy is hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations.

- Sweden-

"This is something we from the government's side take very seriously and are following very closely," Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said.

"There has to be an end to the exchange of blows and escalation."