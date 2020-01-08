International Red Crescent Movement Releases Photos From Site of Ukrainian Aircraft Crash

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has published photos from the site of the crash of Ukraine's Boeing 737.

The aircraft, carrying 167 passengers, crashed earlier in the day near Iran's Khomeini Airport soon after take-off.

Iranian media reports said that the crash had resulted from a technical problem. Meanwhile, it happened soon after Iran launched a series of attacks at US military facilities in Iraq.

The photos depict charred debris of the aircraft and people working on the site of the crash.