International Red Cross Head Says Necessary That Russia Exports Its Grain Around World

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 09:55 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric said on Wednesday that every effort should be made so that Russia and Ukraine can export their grain around the world.

Earlier in the day, the Black Sea grain initiative was extended by the parties for another 60 days.

The export of grain from Russia and Ukraine, on which millions of people around the world rely, is crucial, Spoljaric said, adding that over the past year commodity prices have increased by 99% in South Sudan, by 88% in Syria, by 80% in Sudan, by 62% in Ethiopia and by 54% in Myanmar.

