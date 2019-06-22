International Red Cross Says to Prioritize Climate Change in 2030 Strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will prioritize climate change in its 2030 strategy as the charity is growing increasingly anxious about its humanitarian effect, IFRC President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik

SOLFERINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will prioritize climate change in its 2030 strategy as the charity is growing increasingly anxious about its humanitarian effect, IFRC President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

The humanitarian organization will adopt the strategy to replace a "more organizational" 2020 roadmap during a UN General Assembly meeting in Geneva in December.

"In the one that we are going to adopt there will be a huge focus on climate change. This is related to many priorities that we have � migration and even sometimes conflicts, because desertification is impacting many areas, and with its consequences people are looking for other areas where to move to, and this is creating more tension and violence in some countries. So it's having consequences on the lives of millions and millions of people. So I think this will be the core [of the new strategy]," Rocca said.

The urgency of the issue was also obvious during Rocca's discussion with young Red Cross and Red Crescent leaders and volunteers from around the world who came to the Italian town of Solferino for the annual workshop and torchlight procession. Questions about plan of actions to combat climate change were heard from young representatives from European, African and Pacific nations.

"Another issue [in the strategy] will be the digital transformation. The world in 2030 will be completely different from now. We should think even about social impact of this digital transformation. For example, how will it impact the labor market? There are many people who will be affected by this digital revolution in the next years... Each of us needs to feel that he is doing something. This is another aspect that we are going to discuss, and I think it will be one of the other priorities," Rocca said.

This year, 15,000 Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and more than 250 young leaders gathered in Solferino for a week-long Youth Meeting. Some 60 heads of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies from various countries joined them in order to participate in the torchlight procession on Saturday and mark the 100th anniversary of the IFRC.

Solferino is the town where in 1859 Swiss businessman Henry Dunant started helping injured soldiers after a bloody battle between French and Sardinian armies. These actions led to the creation of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.