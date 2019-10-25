International Red Cross Says Triples Polio Vaccination Target for Philippine Children

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday its branch in the Philippines tripled its target for the number of children to be reached within its polio vaccination campaign due to overperformance of the initial goal.

On October 1, the Red Cross pledged to help the country's health department vaccinate 30,000 children in the remote parts of Mindanao and Metro Manila regions, activating its volunteers, but has already vaccinated twice as many kids and decided to increase the target to 100,000.

"The tripling of our target reflects the commitment of Red Cross volunteers and staff, who are literally climbing mountains and crossing rivers to ensure no child is left behind. What's more, they will do this again in a month when children need a booster, and a month after that too," Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said.

The organization added it also planned to reach 1 million people in the region to raise their awareness about basic life-saving hygiene information.