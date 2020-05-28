International Renewable Energy Agency to Organize Investment Forum Next Year - Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will organize next year the first edition of the Investment Forum, designed to foster investment into the transition to renewable energy, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will organize next year the first edition of the Investment Forum, designed to foster investment into the transition to renewable energy, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said on Thursday.

"We are going to organize, starting from the next year � we cannot do this before because of the pandemic � our Investment Forum and I encourage the Russian organizations and the others to join the platform," La Camera said during the online Risk Management in Energy-2020� International Conference, organized by Russia.

The upcoming event is part of the Climate Investment Platform, launched by IRENA and the United Nations last year with the goal of linking the government and private sector in order to scale up climate action and promote investment into renewable energy, the official reminded.

The transition to renewable energy is one of the key elements on the path to reducing the impact on the climate and lowering greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that 2020's growth in global renewable power capacity would suffer its first contraction in 20 years due to the disruptions sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak and the corresponding lockdown measures. Despite the decline in growth, the global community is set to add 167 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in 2020 � a 6 percent increase � according to the IEA.