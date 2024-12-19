International Rescuers Join Search For Vanuatu Quake Survivors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Port Vila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Overseas rescuers joined a hunt for survivors in the rubble of shattered buildings in earthquake-struck Vanuatu on Thursday, with officials saying the toll of nine dead is set to rise.
More than 100 personnel, along with rescue gear, dogs and aid supplies, were being flown on military transport planes from Australia and New Zealand to the capital Port Vila.
The 7.3-magnitude quake struck off the Pacific nation's main island on Tuesday, flattening multi-storey concrete buildings, cracking walls and bridges, damaging water supplies and knocking out most mobile networks.
Vanuatu has declared a seven-day state of emergency "due to the severe impacts", along with a curfew from 6 pm-6 am.
Civilians joined in the immediate rescue effort despite multiple aftershocks shaking the low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people, which lies in the quake-prone Pacific Rim of Fire.
AFP photos showed rescuers working with mechanical diggers at night to save people in one large building, all its floors pancaked into a flat pile of concrete.
Rescuers were focused on searching for people in two collapsed buildings in Port Vila, said Glen Craig of the Vanuatu business Resilience Council.
"We know people are trapped and some have been rescued, and there have also been fatalities," he told AFP.
"My good friend that was killed in the earthquake -- the funeral is at 2 pm today -- but I have also got to think about the other 300,000 people in Vanuatu," Craig said.
Australia's government flew in a 64-person disaster response team equipped with two dogs, along with six medics, nine police and emergency response managers.
Recent Stories
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
More Stories From World
-
Four French detained in Burkina Faso freed: spy agency6 minutes ago
-
Ivory Coast wants bigger share of its mining boom6 minutes ago
-
International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors6 minutes ago
-
PM meets Bangladesh Chief Advisor Dr. Yunus; stresses joint efforts to boost economic cooperation6 minutes ago
-
HRW accuses Israel of 'acts of genocide' for Gaza water access16 minutes ago
-
Laos to promote seed industry16 minutes ago
-
UK to supply £225 mn in military equipment to Kyiv26 minutes ago
-
Kuwait-China relations continuously developing: Kuwaiti FM26 minutes ago
-
Chinese energy companies call for more biodiversity conservation efforts26 minutes ago
-
Olympic gold medalist Brenno joins Fortaleza26 minutes ago
-
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs meets Mauritania's Foreign Minister36 minutes ago
-
France's Macron arrives in cyclone-hit Mayotte to assess devastation36 minutes ago