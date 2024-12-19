International rescuers join search for Vanuatu quake survivors

(@FahadShabbir)

Port Vila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Overseas rescuers joined a hunt for survivors in the rubble of shattered buildings in earthquake-struck Vanuatu on Thursday, with officials saying the toll of nine dead is set to rise.

More than 100 personnel, along with rescue gear, dogs and aid supplies, were being flown on military transport planes from Australia and New Zealand to the capital Port Vila.

The 7.3-magnitude quake struck off the Pacific nation's main island on Tuesday, flattening multi-storey concrete buildings, cracking walls and bridges, damaging water supplies and knocking out most mobile networks.

Vanuatu has declared a seven-day state of emergency "due to the severe impacts", along with a curfew from 6 pm-6 am.

Civilians joined in the immediate rescue effort despite multiple aftershocks shaking the low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people, which lies in the quake-prone Pacific Rim of Fire.

AFP photos showed rescuers working with mechanical diggers at night to save people in one large building, all its floors pancaked into a flat pile of concrete.

Rescuers were focused on searching for people in two collapsed buildings in Port Vila, said Glen Craig of the Vanuatu business Resilience Council.

"We know people are trapped and some have been rescued, and there have also been fatalities," he told AFP.

"My good friend that was killed in the earthquake -- the funeral is at 2 pm today -- but I have also got to think about the other 300,000 people in Vanuatu," Craig said.

Australia's government flew in a 64-person disaster response team equipped with two dogs, along with six medics, nine police and emergency response managers.