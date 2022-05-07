MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has said that a strong international response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine is important to deter China in the issue of Taiwan and the South China Sea.

"China has been carefully observing the current situation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and they are paying particularly close attention to what kind of reactions the international community has been taking," Kishi told The Washington Post, adding that the global response to the operation will affect Beijing's policy and its "actions in the Asian region going forward.

"

Kishi noted that "if the international community somehow allows or condones Russia's aggression against Ukraine, it might send a wrong message that such actions can be tolerated in other parts of the world, including the Indo-Pacific."

The minister also reiterated Tokyo's continued support for Ukraine.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The Western world has since been pressuring Russian with sanctions and waging an information war against Moscow.