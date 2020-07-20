International Rights Group Concerned Over COVID-19 Outbreaks in Egyptian Prisons

(@FahadShabbir)

A prominent international rights group reported on Monday on the outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic in several prisons and police stations in Egypt amid an information blackout from the authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A prominent international rights group reported on Monday on the outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic in several prisons and police stations in Egypt amid an information blackout from the authorities.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), since mid-March, the Interior Ministry has banned all prison visits, including by lawyers, while the Supreme Media Regulatory Council, a government agency that censors and oversees media, threatened media outlets and journalists reporting on the epidemiological situation in the country in ways that differ from the relevant authorities' statements with "legal action."

"Several Egyptian prisons and police stations have had suspected Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks amid a strict official information blackout," HRW said in a press release.

The group also said, citing leaked letters from two prisons and reports by local rights groups and media, that the deaths of at least 14 prisoners and detainees were probably caused by COVID-19 complications as of July 15. The group noted the insufficient level of medical care in detention facilities and a lack of access to testing kits or symptom screenings even though the authorities have released some 13,000 prisoners since late February.

"Egyptian authorities should take immediate steps to provide everyone in detention with adequate medical care and measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak," Joe Stork, deputy middle East and North Africa director at HRW said, noting the need to accelerate the prisoner release in the country to curb the virus since it is impossible to maintain a social distance due to overcrowding in the detention facilities.

"The prison authorities have apparently taken no special measures to protect groups at higher risk such as older inmates and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Officers in at least three prisons did not allow inmates to obtain or wear masks," the watchdog said, citing witnesses.

According to all those interviewed by HRW, inmates rely on medicines and disinfectants delivered by their families when prison administrators allow it, with no adequate medical care provided inside.

"The Geneva-based independent human rights group Committee for Justice said it has documented over 190 suspected Covid-19 cases in 12 prisons and 29 polices stations, including over 160 inmates and 30 individuals among Interior Ministry employees and soldiers. These include 14 suspected deaths of inmates in five police stations and five prisons in four governorates," HRW said, adding that of those 14, only nine patients were sent to a hospital.

In addition, the HRW said that amid the information blackout, inmates fear collective punishment in case of leaked news from their prison, such as transfers to distant prisons or confiscation of their belongings, including necessary hygiene products and clothes. Inmates of one prison were beaten and physically abused for complaining about their conditions, the group said.