MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan was allowing entry to foreign nationals who teach at private schools despite a strict ban on most international entrants amid the pandemic, media reported.

According to Kyodo news Agency, Motegi said that first-time entry and reentry of foreign nationals employed at international schools is considered a special circumstance to protect children's rights to receive education and due to difficulties in finding replacements in Japan.

"Regarding teachers at international schools and their families, we are admitting new entries as well as re-entries of those with resident status," Motegi said, as quoted by Kyodo.

Japan has imposed some of the world's strictest border control to keep the import of COVID-19 in check, drawing criticism and leaving many expatriates unable to return to their work.

Japan currently bans entry of foreign nationals from 146 countries and territories.