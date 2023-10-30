Open Menu

International Security Forum Begins In China Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

International security forum begins in China amid Israel-Palestine conflict

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A major international security forum began in China’s capital Beijing on Monday amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Participants from more than 90 countries, including the US and Russia, are attending the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, delivered the keynote speech at the opening of the three-day event. Side events were held on Sunday as well which included a symposium on Sun Tzu's Art of War.

The forum is being held under the theme "Common Security, Lasting Peace” which is dubbed as the “core” concept of China’s Global Security Initiative.

Senior Col. Zhao Xiaozhuo, the deputy director of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum Secretariat, said: “the forum provides opportunities for countries and regions engaged in conflicts to communicate.

It will also have sessions focused on European and middle Eastern regional security, he added.

“The security issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel-Palestine conflict are obviously very important to security in Europe and the Middle East and would inevitably be touched upon during these sessions,” Zhao said.

"We have representatives from both engaged sides to attend the sessions. The forum would try best to keep discuss on these topics on a rational path," he said.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 1,538 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Europe China Gaza Beijing Middle East Turkish Lira Women Sunday Event From Best

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

15 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

15 hours ago
COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

16 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

16 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

16 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

16 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World