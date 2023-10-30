International security forum begins in China amid Israel-Palestine conflict

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A major international security forum began in China’s capital Beijing on Monday amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Participants from more than 90 countries, including the US and Russia, are attending the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, delivered the keynote speech at the opening of the three-day event. Side events were held on Sunday as well which included a symposium on Sun Tzu's Art of War.

The forum is being held under the theme "Common Security, Lasting Peace” which is dubbed as the “core” concept of China’s Global Security Initiative.

Senior Col. Zhao Xiaozhuo, the deputy director of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum Secretariat, said: “the forum provides opportunities for countries and regions engaged in conflicts to communicate.

”

It will also have sessions focused on European and middle Eastern regional security, he added.

“The security issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel-Palestine conflict are obviously very important to security in Europe and the Middle East and would inevitably be touched upon during these sessions,” Zhao said.

"We have representatives from both engaged sides to attend the sessions. The forum would try best to keep discuss on these topics on a rational path," he said.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 1,538 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.