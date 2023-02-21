International Security Meeting to Be Held From May 23-25 in Moscow Region - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The eleventh international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues will be held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council from May 23 to 25 this year in the Moscow Region, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday.

Chinese delegations take part in such forums on a regular basis, Patrushev said during a working meeting with Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.

"I count on the personal participation of a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, the secretary of the Political and Legal Commission, Chen Wenqing, in the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, May 23-25 in the Moscow Region," Patrushev said.