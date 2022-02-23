International Situation Is Difficult, NATO Activity Fraught With Danger - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) NATO's activity and the loosening of the arms control system are fraught with danger, the international situation is difficult, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We see how difficult the international situation is, what dangers the existing challenges, such as the loosening of the arms control system or the military activity of the NATO bloc, are fraught with," Putin said in his congratulation on Defender of the Fatherland Day.