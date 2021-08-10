International Space Station Cargo Mission on Time for Launch Tuesday Afternoon - NASA

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The next unmanned cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is on schedule to be launched on Tuesday afternoon, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) officials said on Monday.

"NASA and Northrop Grumman are targeting 5:56 pm EDT, Tuesday, for the company's 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station," ISS Program Manager Joe Montalbano told a press conference.

The unmanned Cygnus cargo spacecraft will carry more than 8,200 Pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware and will be launched on the company's Antares rocket from Virginia Space's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Montalbano said.

Weather and other conditions were looking positive for the launch on schedule, Wallops Range Antares Project Manager Brittany McKenzie said.

"We have an 80 percent chance of launch tomorrow: Looking good," she said.

New scientific experiments being carried up to the ISS included a project to assess whether muscle tissue grown on scaffolds in orbit was a good model for testing drugs and treatments on earth and another one studying the behavior of a blob related to amoebas in microgravity, ISS Chief Scientist Kirt Costello said.