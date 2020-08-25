UrduPoint.com
International Space Station Crew No Longer Isolated In Russian Section - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:08 PM

The crew of the International Space Station is no longer contained in the Russian section, where it was isolated while the search for a leak in the US segment continued, the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The flight control center told the ISS crew to open hatches between the US and Russian sections. It will take an hour to reopen," the representative of Roscomos said.

The leak has not been found yet.

The Russian space agency said on Thursday, after news of the leak broke, that there was no threat to the lives of the crew.

