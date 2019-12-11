UrduPoint.com
International Support Group For Lebanon To Gather In Paris On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

International Support Group for Lebanon to Gather in Paris on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The International Support Group for Lebanon, co-chaired by France and the United Nations is set to meet in Paris on Wednesday, December 11.

The meeting will seek to advance the rapid creation of an "efficient and credible" government in Lebanon that will stabilize the country's economy, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

Hadi Hachem, the chief of cabinet of the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Monday that the Gulf countries were invited to participate in the meeting.

