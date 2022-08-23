International System to Be in Disarray if Sovereignty Not Respected - Chinese Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) China firmly believes that the system of international law will be in disarray if the respect for the principle of national sovereignty and territorial integrity is not respected, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"Important principle of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity as set out in the UN Charter is the bedrock of contemporary international law and international relations," Zhang told the UN Security Council. "If this principle is ignored and abandoned, the whole system of international law will be shaken to its roots."

Zhang also said that in such a case, the world will return to the law of the jungle and common security will be "totally out of the question.

"

To avoid such an outcome, countries must take a clear-cut stand and always respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, Zhang added.

China has repeatedly stated that it firmly believes in the states' sovereignty and objects to foreign interference in the internal affairs of other states. The adherence to this principle is one of the main points in Chinese statements in the UN Security Council.

The meeting at UN Security Council on Monday was called in order to discuss maintaining international peace and security by promoting dialogue and cooperation.

China is presiding with the UN Security Council for the month of August.