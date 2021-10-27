International Terrorist Groups Present in Afghanistan Are Manipulated Externally - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) International terrorist groups present in Afghanistan are manipulated from abroad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, without a decisive fight against drugs production and smuggling, and against international terrorist groups hunkering in Afghanistan and being manipulated from the outside, it is hardly possible to shape a normal foreign policy, especially with neighboring countries, which are primarily targeted by these destructive forces," Lavrov said at a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran.

The diplomat also pointed to the need to control migration flows coming from Afghanistan, as terrorists and criminals are making attempts to cross into neighboring countries under the guise of refuges.

"This goal can only be achieved by creating normal conditions for life in Afghanistan, In the future, this will become an important precondition for the gradual return of Afghans to their homeland," Lavrvov concluded.