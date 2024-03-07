International Textile Trade Fair Being Held In Bangladesh's Dhaka
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) -- The 21st Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show held in the Bangladeshi capital entered its second day on Thursday, with the view of displaying cutting-edge technologies and products to global industry insiders.
The four-day international textile trade fair this year is jointly organized by the Singapore-based Conference and Exhibition Management Services company and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).
The semi-annual event is considered one of the most established and leading international exhibitions focusing on yarn, fabric, trims and accessories.
Over 410 exhibitors from 15 countries, deployed at the show's more than 550 booths, have displayed a wide range of fabrics including denim, knitted, woven, printed, and dyed fabrics, and showcased their products and technologies, offering industry insiders a one-stop sourcing platform for all aspects of their business.
Exclusive to thousands of authorized visitors, the trade fair serves as an important platform for players in the international yarn and fabric trade to mingle with other people of the fraternity, make new contacts and broker deals.
