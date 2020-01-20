UrduPoint.com
International Tourism Growth Slows To 4.0% In 2019: UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The number of international tourist arrivals rose by 4.0 percent in 2019, slower than growth of 6.0 percent recorded in 2018, due to a cooling global economy, geopolitical tensions and Britain's looming exit from the EU, the World Tourism Organization said Monday.

France, Spain and the United States are on track to once again be the three most visited countries in the world last year, officials from the Madrid-based UN body told a news conference in the Spanish capital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

