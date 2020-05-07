International tourism to plunge up to 80% due to virus: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The number of international tourist arrivals will plunge by 60 to 80 percent in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Tourism Organization said Thursday, revising a previous forecast of a 20-30 percent drop.

Tourist arrivals fell by 22 percent in the first quarter of the year, with Asia and Europe suffering the biggest declines, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.