International Trade Group Condemns Pittsburgh Paper For 'Racist' Ban On Black Reporters

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The world's largest organization of journalists on Tuesday condemned the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's decision to bar two black reporters from covering the George Floyd protests.

Alexis Johnson and Michael Santiago were banned from covering the protests after a May 31 tweet by Johnson showing photos comparing garbage left by protesters to the aftermath of a country music concert.

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and US affiliate, The NewsGuild-CWA stand in solidarity with the two reporters and condemn the management's racist decisions," the organization said in a statement.

The IFJ is the world's largest organization of journalists, representing 600,000 professionals from 187 trade groups in more than 140 countries, according to its website.

Protests against racial injustice have continued around the world for more than two weeks after the in-custody death of black American George Floyd, whose funeral is being held in Houston.

