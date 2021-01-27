UrduPoint.com
International Travelers, Citizens Must Submit Negative COVID-19 Test To Enter Switzerland

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:33 PM

Switzerland will require a negative test for COVID-19 for new arrivals in the country under its new regulations for international travelers and citizens, the government' press center reported on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Switzerland will require a negative test for COVID-19 for new arrivals in the country under its new regulations for international travelers and citizens, the government' press center reported on Wednesday.

"All persons arriving by air even from a country that is not considered high risk must be able to show a negative PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test result before boarding the plane," the press release said.

According to the new rules, starting on Thursday, all travelers must have a negative PCR test for COVID-19, made no later than 72 hours before the trip. Upon their arrival in Switzerland, the travelers, as before, will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine, but can leave it on the seventh day if they receive a negative PCR test or an antibody test.

Under the new quarantine measures, those who have been in contact with an infected person can be quarantined for only a week, instead of 10 days, as previously. The person who came into contact with the infected person after a week will have to do a PCR test at his own expense. In case of a negative result, the citizen is released from quarantine, but until the end of the 10th day must wear a mask and observe the recommended social distance.

