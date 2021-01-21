International Watchdog Urges Bangladeshi Authorities to Release Detained Artists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) A prominent international human rights watchdog expressed concern about a recent wave of arbitrary arrests of artists in Bangladesh and called on the authorities in Dhaka to ensure freedom of expression and release the detained artists.

"Amnesty International is deeply concerned about the recent arbitrary detention and other forms of harassment of artists who are facing increasing attacks on their right to freedom of expression in Bangladesh. We call on the Bangladesh authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all artists unlawfully detained, drop the charges against them, and guarantee people's right to freedom of artistic expression and creativity, as enshrined in domestic and international law," Amnesty International said on Thursday.

The watchdog released a report about a wave of arrests of artists in Bangladesh throughout 2020. The list includes Dhaka-based film director Anonno Mamun and actor Shaheen Mridha, who were arrested in December 2020 for releasing a movie, which could create "negative perceptions about policing among the public."

Rita Dewan, a female folk singer, and her two daughters, were also arrested in December for "hurting religious sentiments," according to the watchdog. Locally known cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore was arrested in May 2020 for "spreading rumours and misinformation on Facebook about the coronavirus situation."

The reports also provides information on other artists in Bangladesh arrested for the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of expression.