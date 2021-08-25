International Watchdog Urges Brazil to Reject Anti-Indigenous Bill on Lands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Human Rights Watch called on Brazil to vote down the bill on land appropriation, which would hinder indigenous peoples from claiming their right to ancestral lands as hundreds of indigenous protesters camp on President Jair Bolsonaro's doorstep.

On Sunday, over 4,000 indigenous people set up a protest camp next to Brazilian key government bodies to rally against the bill.

"Brazil's Congress should reject a bill that would prevent or hinder many Indigenous peoples from claiming their right to traditional lands, violating their rights under international law," the human rights watchdog stated.

The bill in question provides for appropriation of occupied lands by businesses if indigenous peoples, inhabiting the lands, fail to prove that on October 5, 1988 - the day Brazil's Constitution was enacted - they were physically present there. This procedure is envisaged in the Marco Temporal clause ("Time frame"), which many human rights activists claim to be inconsistent with the Constitution, which recognizes indigenous people's right to "the lands they traditionally occupy." On Wednesday, Brazil's Federal Supreme Court will start delivering a ruling on whether to abolish the Marco Temporal clause.

"Approval of this bill would be one of the most significant setbacks in the recognition of Indigenous peoples' rights over their traditional lands and resources since the return to democracy in Brazil almost three decades ago," Anna Livia Arida, Brazil associate director at Human Rights Watch, stated.

Bolsonaro has long been slammed for disrespecting indigenous peoples' rights. On August 10, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil turned to the International Criminal Court for help in investigating Bolsonaro for alleged crimes against indigenous peoples since the beginning of his tenure, which they classified as "crimes against humanity, genocide and ecocide."

Indigenous people, which make up about 0.5% of Brazil's population, hold 13% of its land, mostly in the Amazon region. Indigenous tribes are regarded as the guardians of Brazil's diverse culture and forests. In the first two years of Bolsonaro's government, deforestation rose by 48%, hitting record rate since 2008, with over 1 million hectares disappearing.