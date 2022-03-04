International Weightlifting Federation Bans Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has decided to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions over the military conflict in Ukraine.

"As such, the IWF Executive board met to discuss the evolving situation and has taken the decision to suspend the participation of all athletes, team officials and technical officials from Russia and Belarus from any international or continental weightlifting event until further notice.

In addition, and also until further notice, no IWF sanctioned events will be organized in these countries. These exceptional measures were decided and issued in view of the extraordinary circumstances arising in Ukraine," the IWF said in a statement on late Thursday.