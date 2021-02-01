(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) An adviser to Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi says internet and phone services in the country's capital, Naypyidaw, are experiencing major disruptions amid reports of senior members of the ruling party being detained by the military.

Earlier, Reuters reported citing a spokesman of the National League for Democracy, Myo Nyunt, that Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint, have been detained along with other members of Myanmar's ruling party in an early morning raid on Monday.

Sean Turnell, an Australian academic who serves as an adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi, confirmed to the Financial Times the reports of the arrests and said that internet and mobile services in the capital were down.

"All the people in Naypyidaw have been cut off, so it looks like the reports about Aung San Suu Kyi and the president being detained appear to be true," Sean Turnell told the Financial Times from Yangon.

"There has been no statement from the military yet."

Reuters reported that military forces were assembled around the city hall in Yangon.

According to NetBlocks, a non-governmental organisation that tracks internet shutdowns, there were serious disruptions in internet service in the early hours of Monday in Myanmar.

In January, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believed was widespread voter fraud during the November 8 election, which was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011.