UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet On Mobile Services Restored In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Internet on mobile services restored in Sudan

Mobile internet services were restored across Sudan Tuesday following a court order, weeks after the ruling generals imposed a blockade in the wake of a brutal crackdown on protesters

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Mobile internet services were restored across Sudan Tuesday following a court order, weeks after the ruling generals imposed a blockade in the wake of a brutal crackdown on protesters.

Demonstrators were violently dispersed on June 3 by men in military fatigues, who stormed a weeks-long protest camp outside army headquarters in Khartoum where Sudanese had camped to demand that the generals step down.

Armed men, shooting and beating protesters in a pre-dawn raid, killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded hundreds.

Days later internet on mobile phones and fixed land connections was cut across Sudan, with users saying it was done to prevent further mobilisation of protesters.

Khartoum-based lawyer Abdelazim al-Hassan filed a case against the blockade, urging a court in the capital to order telecom company Zain to restore the internet services on his own mobile phone.

Days later internet on fixed land connections was restored, but the mobile 3g and 4g services remained cut.

"I returned to court and said that numerous clients of Zain and other telecom companies were impacted due to the cut," Hasan told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Today, the court issued an order to Zain and to MTN and Sudani to restore their mobile internet services," referring to three telecom companies.

Later on Tuesday the internet services on MTN and Sudani networks were restored, but not on Zain, users said.

Several subscribers of MTN and Sudani contacted by AFP confirmed they were able to make voice and video calls through social media networks like the WhatsApp messaging platform.

Protesters and rights group say the internet blockade was an attempt to quell protests against the generals, who had seized power after the army ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April following nationwide protests against his rule.

For the generals the internet and social media had become a threat as protesters used online social media apps to mobilise tens of thousands of demonstrators.

The generals and protesters last week reached a deal to form a joint civilian-military ruling body, which would install a new government and parliament for a transitional period of little over three years.

The agreement between the two sides is expected to be formally signed in the next few days.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Army Mobile Parliament Social Media Company Khartoum Sudan 3G 4G April June Government Agreement WhatsApp Court

Recent Stories

Viviani fastest as Quick-Step win again on Tour de ..

1 minute ago

2nd entry test to be held on July 21

1 minute ago

Woody Allen says Trump has sparked 'best' satire i ..

1 minute ago

Arrangements afoot to observe Kashmir martyrs day ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Public Transport Authority formed to res ..

10 minutes ago

SAB blames Sindh Govt for causing loss of billions ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.