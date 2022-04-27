UrduPoint.com

Internet Outages In French Cities After Cable 'attacks': Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Internet outages in French cities after cable 'attacks': operator

Internet and phone services were down or running slowly in several French cities on Wednesday after fibre optic cables were cut overnight in suspected attacks on the crucial data infrastructure, telecom operators said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Internet and phone services were down or running slowly in several French cities on Wednesday after fibre optic cables were cut overnight in suspected attacks on the crucial data infrastructure, telecom operators said.

"The attacks took place overnight at 4:00 am (0200 GMT). Our teams have been at work since this morning," said a spokesman for Free, the worst-affected internet and mobile phone service provider.

In a message on Twitter, the company referred to "multiple malicious acts" targeting its cables which led to outages and slow connections for many clients.

Competitor SFR said it had experienced "several fibre cuts" in the Paris region and in Lyon in southeast France.

Other operators such as Bouygues Telecom and market leader Orange were not affected because they use different networks, but problems were reported by users around the country including in regional cities such as Strasbourg, Reims and Grenoble.

"Cuts to cables have been confirmed in the Paris region affecting fixed and mobile services," Digital Affairs Minister Cedric O wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

