Internet, Phones 'completely' Shut Off In Gaza: Palestinian Operator

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said, in the second such blackout in the war-ravaged territory in less than a week.

"To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza," the Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) said on X.

Internet and the phone network were completely cut last week, but were restored at the weekend.

The government of Palestinian militant group Hamas had at the time accused Israel of causing the shutdown in order to "perpetrate massacres" in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal had blamed Israel's "heavy bombardment" of the territory for the blackout.

