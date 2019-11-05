Internet Service Cut Off in Baghdad, Other Provinces Amid Protests - Watchdog

(@imziishan)

Internet access was cut off in the early hours on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and several provinces against the backdrop of ongoing national unrest triggered by anti-government protests, NetBlocks Internet Observatory said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) internet access was cut off in the early hours on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and several provinces against the backdrop of ongoing national unrest triggered by anti-government protests, NetBlocks Internet Observatory said.

On Monday, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights said that more than 150 people were injured and three more killed during demonstrations in Baghdad.

"Alert: Internet shut down across most of #Iraq as of 00:00 5 November with loss of life reported as protests intensify; national connectivity down to 19% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing #iraq_protests," NetBlocks Internet Observatory wrote on Twitter.

It added that the Internet was shut down across the cities of Baghdad, Basra, Karbala and other population centers besides the Kurdish northern regions.

The nationwide protests started in early October and have since escalated many times. People are demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut Internet access in Baghdad and other regions.

The observatory pointed out that this most recent disruption was "the most severe telecommunication restriction to have been imposed by Iraq's government since protests began."