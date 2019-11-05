UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Service Cut Off In Baghdad, Other Provinces Amid Protests - Watchdog

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:27 PM

Internet Service Cut Off in Baghdad, Other Provinces Amid Protests - Watchdog

Internet access was cut off in the early hours on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and several provinces against the backdrop of ongoing national unrest triggered by anti-government protests, NetBlocks Internet Observatory said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) internet access was cut off in the early hours on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and several provinces against the backdrop of ongoing national unrest triggered by anti-government protests, NetBlocks Internet Observatory said.

On Monday, the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights said that more than 150 people were injured and three more killed during demonstrations in Baghdad.

"Alert: Internet shut down across most of #Iraq as of 00:00 5 November with loss of life reported as protests intensify; national connectivity down to 19% of ordinary levels; incident ongoing #iraq_protests," NetBlocks Internet Observatory wrote on Twitter.

It added that the Internet was shut down across the cities of Baghdad, Basra, Karbala and other population centers besides the Kurdish northern regions.

The nationwide protests started in early October and have since escalated many times. People are demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut Internet access in Baghdad and other regions.

The observatory pointed out that this most recent disruption was "the most severe telecommunication restriction to have been imposed by Iraq's government since protests began."

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Internet Twitter Iraq Karbala Basra Baghdad October November Government

Recent Stories

What is that call which shook Captain Safdar who i ..

6 minutes ago

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) advertises new doctors ..

31 seconds ago

Asian markets trace Wall St records, buoyed by tra ..

33 seconds ago

PM determined to resolve IOK issue: Fayyaz ul Hass ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan dismisses US State Dept's country report ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Start Using Centrifuges at Fordow Fuel Enr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.