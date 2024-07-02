Internet Services Cut Off In Several Cities Across Mauritania Following Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Mauritania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Internet services were restricted in several areas across Mauritania on Tuesday, including the capital Nouakchott, following the outbreak of protests rejecting the presidential election results.
According to eyewitnesses, the internet services of mobile phones were cut off in certain Mauritanian cities, while remaining functional on the landline services.
The Mauritanian authorities and telecommunications companies are yet to comment on the issue.
On Monday, several cities across Mauritania, including Nouakchott, saw protests by supporters of candidate and human rights activist Biram Ould Dah Abeid, who came second in the results of the presidential elections.
He rejected the election results, and called it an "electoral coup."
The National Independent Electoral Commission on Monday said incumbent Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani won the presidential election with 56.12% of the vote, while Biram Ould Dah Abeid came in second with 22.10%.
On Saturday, Mauritanians cast their ballots to choose a new president among seven candidates.
The northern African country has experienced several coups between 1978 and 2008, with 2019 marking the first peaceful power transfer between elected presidents since its independence from France in 1960.
