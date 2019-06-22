UrduPoint.com
Interparliamentary Orthodoxy Assembly Slams Georgian Lawmakers For Disrupting Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Interparliamentary Orthodoxy Assembly Slams Georgian Lawmakers for Disrupting Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) condemned on Friday the inappropriate behavior of those Georgian lawmakers who disrupted the body's meeting in Georgian parliament hall on Thursday, notably by threatening IAO members with violence, in response to a Russian lawmaker presiding over the meeting in the speaker's chair and addressing the audience in Russian.

Sergei Gavrilov, the president of the IAO General Assembly, opened Thursday's session in Russian, while seating in the speaker's seat, which sparked outrage among some of the opposition Georgian lawmakers, who left the hall, disrupting the meeting. Demonstrators later gathered in front of parliament, demanding that the Russian delegation leaves the country, among other things.

"The Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (I.A.O) strongly condemns the unlawful actions of some members of the Georgian Parliament, which took place on the 20th of June 2019 during the 26th General Assembly convened in the Georgian Parliament assembly hall, aiming at the cancellation of the Assembly Plenary session and compounded by threats for physical violence against members of the I.

A.O.," the assembly said in a statement published on its official website.

The Assembly added that it was the Georgian speaker who invited the IAO to hold its 26th General Assembly in Georgia in the first place.

"Following invitation by the hosting country, it is standard practice for most of the I.A.O general assemblies to take place in the Parliament building of the given country in the assembly hall where there is a dedicated seat for the chairman of the meetings, which the hosting side kindly offers to the President of the I.A.O.," the statement stressed. 

The IAO added that Russian was among the four formal languages of the Assembly.

According to the IAO, Thursday's incidents "do not only blatantly violate the international principles of parliamentarianism and Democracy but are also contradictory to the fundamental principles of Orthodoxy."

Gavrilov said after the incident in parliament that a group of radicals had also broken into the building and started harassing him, pouring water over him and trying to take away his documents.

