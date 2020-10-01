UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interpol Again Refuses To Put Ex-Bolivian President Morales On Wanted List - Prosecutor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:26 PM

Interpol Again Refuses to Put Ex-Bolivian President Morales on Wanted List - Prosecutor

Interpol has once again refused to put former Bolivian President Evo Morales on a wanted list at the request of the national authorities, Bolivian Prosecutor General Juan Lanchipa sai

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Interpol has once again refused to put former Bolivian President Evo Morales on a wanted list at the request of the national authorities, Bolivian Prosecutor General Juan Lanchipa said.

"When the case includes the call for a coup, like in this case, Interpol views this as a political crime. We were informed that an arrest is not possible until the classification of the crime is changed," Lanchipa told reporters.

In December 2019, the Bolivian authorities issued an arrest order for ousted Morales, accusing him of sedition, as well as sponsoring and carrying out acts of terrorism.

Morales claimed he was not afraid of the warrant, calling it illegal and unconstitutional. In January, Interpol refused to activate an international arrest warrant for Morales.

Late last year, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election. Morales stepped down as president on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. This resulted in the senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

Related Topics

Senate Bolivia Mexico January October November December 2019 Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif be tried under high treason for break ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's TV Rain Deputy Chief Editor Came Under Fi ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Minister Greets Chinese Counterpart ..

4 minutes ago

Overseas Kashmiris, a catalyst in internationalisi ..

21 minutes ago

2 killed, another injured in road accident

4 minutes ago

Officials' training on international human rights ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.