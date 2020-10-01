Interpol Again Refuses to Put Ex-Bolivian President Morales on Wanted List - Prosecutor

Interpol has once again refused to put former Bolivian President Evo Morales on a wanted list at the request of the national authorities, Bolivian Prosecutor General Juan Lanchipa sai

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Interpol has once again refused to put former Bolivian President Evo Morales on a wanted list at the request of the national authorities, Bolivian Prosecutor General Juan Lanchipa said.

"When the case includes the call for a coup, like in this case, Interpol views this as a political crime. We were informed that an arrest is not possible until the classification of the crime is changed," Lanchipa told reporters.

In December 2019, the Bolivian authorities issued an arrest order for ousted Morales, accusing him of sedition, as well as sponsoring and carrying out acts of terrorism.

Morales claimed he was not afraid of the warrant, calling it illegal and unconstitutional. In January, Interpol refused to activate an international arrest warrant for Morales.

Late last year, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election. Morales stepped down as president on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. This resulted in the senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.