Interpol Chief Warns Of Surge In Crimes Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Interpol Chief Warns of Surge in Crimes Linked to COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Jurgen Stock, the secretary-general of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), told the German WirtschaftsWoche magazine that the upcoming year would see a dramatic increase in criminal offenses related to the COVID-19 vaccine campaigns.

"The vaccine is the liquid gold of 2021. It is the most precious [commodity] that will be distributed in the coming year. The mafia and other criminal organizations have already prepared for this. There will be a serious increase in crimes with the advent of vaccines. We will see looting, break-ins, attacks on vehicles carrying vaccines, corruption. Even before the vaccines were registered, criminals were already engaged in the distribution of fake shots," Stock said in an interview with the business news magazine.

According to the Interpol chief, the pandemic has given criminals new opportunities and entailed a "pandemic of crimes."

"From the very first minutes [of the pandemic], criminal groups started to come up with ways to monetize COVID-19. ... We have by now discovered fake personal protective equipment worth $15 million," Stock said.

Technologies and social media, as noted by the German police officer, come in handy when criminals aim for the elderly. Remote work has also led to a surge in cybercrimes, according to Stock.

