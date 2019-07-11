Interpol Detains Russian Suspects Behind Italian Mafia Boss Escape in Uruguay - Reports

MONTEVIDEO/MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Uruguayan police and Interpol have detained purported Russian nationals suspected of having helped Italian mafia boss Rocco Morabito escape from prison, local media reported.

The Ecos news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing preliminary data, that two Russian nationals and an Italian citizen suspected of having a role in Morabito's escape on June 23 had been detained.

They were apprehended early on Wednesday in a pizza restaurant they allegedly own but there was no Morabito there.

Vasilisa Fofanova, a spokeswoman of the Russian embassy in Uruguay, told Sputnik that the diplomatic mission was aware of the incident.

"The embassy received a notification about the detention of three Russian suspects literally 20 minutes ago via e-mail. We are clearing out the situation. We do not know yet why they have been detained," Fofanova said.

Morabito was arrested in September 2017 after escaping justice for years and was awaiting for extradition to Italy in prison before he escaped alongside two other inmates. He has been found to be behind an organization that was involved in major drug trafficking operations in the late 1980s - early 1990s.