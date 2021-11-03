Interpol Does Not Question Legality of Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Interpol does not question the legality of the criminal cases against the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the head of the department of the Interpol National Central Bureau in Belarus, Dmitry Medvedev, said.

"After studying the response by a special working group (a structural subdivision of the General Secretariat), it was established that it was impossible to use Interpol's channels to search for this citizen. At the same time, Interpol never under any pretext casts doubt on the legality of those criminal cases that were initiated on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

This is just adherence to those rules, those norms that exist in the organization," Medvedev said on the air of the Belarus 1 tv channel.

"It (Interpol) does not deny that the legality of the initiation of a criminal case is the jurisdiction of the state and national legislation," he added, answering a clarifying question whether it was true that Interpol recognized Tikhanovskaya's crimes, but did not want to interfere with the country's internal affairs.