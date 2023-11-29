Interpol fights crime and controversial image, 100 years on

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) As Interpol marks its centenary, it faces the tricky task of nabbing criminals while ensuring that its famous red notices are not abused to snare dissidents.

This week, more than a thousand police and law enforcement leaders from around the world are attending Interpol's general assembly in Vienna, where it was founded.

"We've been growing from 20 member countries in 1923 to 196 today," Juergen Stock, Secretary General of the Lyon-based agency, told AFP.

With its famous red notices, Interpol "makes sure there is no safe haven for criminals, whether it's the physical or the online world," the 64-year-old German said.

But the organisation has had to step up controls after abuse of the notices led to criticism.