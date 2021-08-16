UrduPoint.com

Interpol Issues Global Alert To Governments Over COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

Interpol issued on Monday a global alert to governments in connection with the growing number of cases of COVID-19 vaccine supply fraud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Interpol issued on Monday a global alert to governments in connection with the growing number of cases of COVID-19 vaccine supply fraud.

"NTERPOL has issued a global alert for organized crime groups attempting to defraud governments with fake offers to sell COVID-19 vaccines," the agency said in a statement.

The alert came after about 60 cases in 40 countries where fraudsters, claiming to be representatives of vaccine manufacturers or vaccine distribution agencies, had approached health ministry officials and hospital employees about potential supply contracts, Interpol said.

The warning was reportedly sent to all 194 member countries, detailing the modus operandi used in the attempted scams based on the data received from real vaccine manufacturers. The information can be used by national law enforcement agencies to prevent criminal activities and ensure safe vaccine rollout, according to the statement.

This became the most recent in a series of warnings issued in relation to COVID-related crime threats, Interpol added.

