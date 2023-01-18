UrduPoint.com

Interpol Issues International Arrest Warrant For Gambian Coup Plotter - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Interpol has issued an international arrest warrant for Lamin Jadama, one of the participants in a failed coup attempt to oust Gambia's President Adama Barrow in December 2022, government spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh said on Tuesday.

"Following the recently foiled coup plot to overthrow the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, The Gambia Government on Monday, 16th January, 2023 secured an Interpol 'Red Notice' for the worldwide arrest of Petty Officer Lamin Jadama," the spokesperson's statement was quoted as saying by Kerr Fatou media platform.

In December, the Gambian authorities said four soldiers of the country's armed forces were arrested after several members of the military had planned to overthrow the government.

On January 7, the Gambian authorities filed charges against eight military personnel related to the failed coup attempt. One of the plotters reportedly remained at large, while others were taken into custody.

