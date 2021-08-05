Interpol Issues Red Notice for Former FARC Rebel Group Leader - Colombian Police Chief

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Interpol and the Colombian Attorney General's Office have issued international arrest warrants for Ivan Marquez, a former top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the head of Colombia's police, Jorge Vargas, said on Wednesday.

"The National Police, the Interpol unit of the Colombian National Police and the Attorney General's Office ... reactivated three red notices against Ivan Marquez charged with aggravated murder, homicide of a person under state protection, forced displacement and illegal recruitment," Vargas told reporters.

Interpol's central office in Venezuela has received a formal request to locate the whereabouts of the wanted militant who, according to the Colombian authorities, is hiding in Venezuela.

FARC was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force, operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after the disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party. Nevertheless, in August 2019, Marquez declared his return to armed struggle.