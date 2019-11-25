Interpol launches appeal to find femicide suspects

Global police cooperation organisation Interpol on Monday launched an international appeal to find eight men suspected of murdering or committing violence against women

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :

Interpol said in the appeal, which coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, that it was calling for the public's help in finding the suspects.

It said the appeal is a "stark reminder of how women and girls universally experience violence and abuse across the world." In 2017, some 87,000 women and girls were murdered worldwide, according to a 2018 report from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Of the eight, six are wanted for murder, one for grievous bodily injury resulting in death and one for sexual violence.

Two of the men are wanted by Russia and the others by Denmark, Norway, Ukraine, Brazil, Cyprus and the United States.

"Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread and persistent human rights violations," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.

"Interpol's appeal is a reminder that bringing fugitives to justice is a fundamental part of international law enforcement cooperation," he said.

The organisation said all eight are the targets of Interpol Red Notices, a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person wanted by either a country or an international tribunal.