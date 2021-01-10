Interpol Ready to Assist Indonesia in Identifying Victims of Passenger Plane Crash - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Jurgen Stock, the secretary-general of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), said on Sunday that Interpol stands ready to offer assistance to the Indonesian authorities in identifying victims of the passenger Sriwijaya Air plane crash.

The Boeing 737-500 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from the country's capital of Jakarta on Saturday. The aircraft was carrying 62 people, including 56 passengers and six crew members. According to the National Transportation Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono, no foreigners were aboard the crashed plane.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of all those on flight #SJY182. @INTERPOL_HQ has offered to provide any Disaster Victim Identification support required by #Indonesia," Stock wrote on Twitter.

Following the incident, the deputy head for operations and preparedness of the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency, Bambang Suryo Aji, said that the aircraft had sent no emergency signals.

Media reported earlier on Sunday that black boxes of the crashed plane had been located.