Interpol Ready To Provide Assistance To Austria After Vienna Attack - Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Interpol Ready to Provide Assistance to Austria After Vienna Attack - Secretary General

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) is ready to assist the Austrian authorities after a terror attack in Vienna, Secretary General Jurgen Stock said Tuesday.

"Following the deadly attack in #Vienna, our Counter-terrorism unit is in contact with Austrian authorities as their investigation continues and [Interpol] will provide whatever support is requested," Stock tweeted.

Multiple shooting attacks were perpetrated late on Monday in the Austrian capital, resulting in four people killed and at least 18 injured, according to local media. One of the targets is reported to have been a local synagogue. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has described what happened as a terrorist attack. According to law enforcement, there were as many as four perpetrators. One of them was gunned down by the police and identified as a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

