Interpol Rebuffs Kiev's Request To Suspend Russia Despite Lobbying By Poland, UK - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022

Interpol Rebuffs Kiev's Request to Suspend Russia Despite Lobbying by Poland, UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Interpol has declined the Ukrainian request to suspend the Russian membership over the latter's military operation in Ukraine, media reported.

"Only the general assembly, Interpol's supreme governing body comprising representatives from each of its 195 member countries, can vote on issues relating to membership.

The Interpol general secretariat continues to monitor the situation concerning Ukraine closely," a spokesperson for the Interpol told The Guardian newspaper on late Thursday.

According to The Guardian, the Ukrainian request was supported by the United Kingdom and Poland.

>